JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a shooting.

Officers confirmed one person was hurt and taken to the hospital from that shooting on Self Circle after 8 p.m.

RIGHT NOW: There is a large police presence here at Self Circle. Police did confirm one person was shot and taken to the hospital. JPD is searching for the suspect. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/JTuxxj5dOT — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) January 20, 2023

A search for a suspect is underway, according to JPD.

