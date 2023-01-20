Lauryn Pendleton drops double double, A-State women’s basketball beats South Alabama

Dominance on the boards and Lauryn Pendleton’s double-double effort lifted the Arkansas State women’s basketball team to its first league win of the year, defeating South Alabama 63-47 Thursday inside the Mitchell Center.

A-State (6-12, 1-6 SBC) out-rebounded the Jaguars (4-14, 0-7) 55-29, including 22 offensive rebounds, and led by as much as 18 in the victory. Pendleton notched her third double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 boards. The sophomore was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in her third 20-point output in league play.

Anna Griffin added 15 points and eight boards, while Kiayra Ellis grabbed a game-high and career-best 12 rebounds. Jade Upshaw drew the start, scoring 10 points to go along with five rebounds, while Izzy Higginbottom added nine points off the bench.

As a team, the Red Wolves shot 34.0 percent on 18-of-53 from the field, connecting on 8-of-23 from deep (34.8 percent) and going 19-for-29 (65.5 percent) at the free-throw line. South Alabama shot just 29.1 percent (16-55) from the field and coughed up 19 turnovers.

Maggie Robinson was the lone Jaguar in double figures, scoring 13 points, while Nadia Howard grabbed eight rebounds.

A-State got off to a hot start offensively, hitting five of its first seven shots, but cooled off as the Jaguars closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run to cut the Red Wolves’ lead down to 13-11 after one period.

After an early layup by Robinson tied the game at 13 to open the second quarter, a 12-0 run pushed A-State back in front by double digits. The Red Wolves closed the half on a 17-5 run, owning a 30-18 lead at the break.

The Scarlet and Black continued to dominate the boards in the third quarter, out-rebounding the hosts 17-7 and closing the third on a 6-0 run to own a commanding 43-26 lead after three.

A-State’s largest lead of the night came on a free throw by Ellis, but the Jaguars would claw back to within 10 midway through the quarter. Pendleton then outpaced the opposition 9-2 over a near 3-minute span to widen the gap back out to 17. Higginbottom converted a 3-point play at the 1:12 mark to push the Red Wolves’ lead back out to 18, with a jumper by Michiyah Simmons with 3 seconds to go closing out the scoring.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State concludes its four-game road swing Saturday, Jan. 21, at Louisiana (10-9, 4-3). Tip-off against the Ragin’ Cajuns inside the Cajundome is set for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard live via the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network station 95.3 and 96.9 The Ticket Radio Network.

