Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

One captured, search continues for 4 remaining jail escapees in St. Francois County, Mo.; rewards offered

We're hearing from the St. Francois County Sheriff for the first time since 5 inmates escaped from his jail
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway in St. Francois County after five inmates escaped from the county jail. One of the inmates have been found and taken into custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service said rewards are being offered for information leading to each of their arrests.

The five inmates were found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17 when jailers were conducting a head count.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates forced their way into a secured cell and then onto the roof of the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington.

It’s believed the inmates gained access through a plumbing chase.

The sheriff’s department said the five escapees were seen minutes later on surveillance video stealing a dark gray 2009 Toyota Scion TC from a parking lot at the Centene Center at the Farmington Industrial Park. This took place at around 7 p.m.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office, the surveillance video obtained from Centene Corporation shows the theft of the 2009 Toyota Scion.

The vehicle, which had temporary Missouri tags, was last seen traveling south.

The vehicle, which had temporary Missouri tags, was last seen traveling south.
The vehicle, which had temporary Missouri tags, was last seen traveling south.(St. Francois County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

In addition to showing the vehicle taking off from the scene, the sheriff’s department said all five of the escapees could be seen on video taking off their orange jumpsuits and that all five were wearing white thermal leggings, white boxer and/or basketball shorts and white t-shirts. One was wearing a black t-shirt.

The five inmates authorities are looking for are Lujuan Tucker, Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins.

Tucker, 37, of Farmington, was being held on statutory rape charges involving a 12-year-old girl in St. Louis.

He is described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He also has a number of tattoos, including “how” on his right arm, “how long” on his left arm, a man with a gun on his shoulder and the St. Louis Arch on his back.

The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Lujuan Tucker, 37 of Farmington, was being held at the St. Francis County Jail on statutory...
Lujuan Tucker, 37 of Farmington, was being held at the St. Francis County Jail on statutory rape charges involving a 12-year-old girl in St. Louis.(Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Department)

McSean, 52, of Holt Summit, who also goes by Larry Bemboom and identifies as a woman, was being held sexual assault charges. The sheriff’s office said McSean is classified as a sexual predator.

He is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and about 195 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Kelly McSean, 52 of Holt Summit, who also goes by Larry Bemboom and identifies as a woman, was...
Kelly McSean, 52 of Holt Summit, who also goes by Larry Bemboom and identifies as a woman, was being held sexual assault charges at the St. Francois County Jail.(Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Department)

Sebastian, 30, of Farmington, was being held on statutory sodomy charges involving an 8-year-old and 9-year-old girl.

He is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a full beard.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Aaron Sebastian, 30 of Farmington, was being held at the St. Francois County Jail on statutory...
Aaron Sebastian, 30 of Farmington, was being held at the St. Francois County Jail on statutory sodomy charges involving an 8-year-old and 9-year-old girl.(Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Department)

Pace, 26, of Park Hills, was being held on multiple charges including stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.

He is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and about 150 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He has a small scar on his right cheek.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Dakota Pace, 26 of Park Hills, was being held at the St. Francois County Jail on multiple...
Dakota Pace, 26 of Park Hills, was being held at the St. Francois County Jail on multiple charges including stealing.(Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Department)

Wilkins, 40, of Festus, was being held on a burglary charge and probation violation. Wilkins has been found in Poplar Bluff, Mo., and was taken into custody on January 20 after being spotted in a bar by an anonymous person on Wednesday evening.

Investigators began to focus on the Poplar Bluff area Thursday morning following the tip received. Information indicated that Wilkins entered the bar alone on Wednesday, January 18 and mostly kept to himself, only drinking water. Witnesses say Wilkins was behaving rather strangely, which drew their attention. After seeing news reports Thursday morning, witnesses reported the sighting.

Surveillance video from the bar was obtained and Wilkins was identified. He was taken into custody by Poplar Bluff Police officers at a second-hand retail store without incident and transported back to St. Francois County by officers from St. Francois County and USMS.

Michael Wilkins, 40 of Festus, was being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a burglary...
Michael Wilkins, 40 of Festus, was being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a burglary charge and probation violation.(Source: St. Francis County Sheriff's Department)

The public is urged not to approach the escapees, but to call police immediately if they are spotted.

Anyone who might know where to find the fugitives is asked to call 911.

You can also contact the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at 573-756-3252 or Joint Communications at 573-431-3131.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers confirmed one person was hurt from that shooting on Self Circle after 8 p.m.
One person hurt in shooting
Police say a woman stole $15,000 from a Jonesboro store’s registers.
Woman accused of stealing $15k from store
According to the affidavit, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, workers saw 43-year-old Brandon Potter...
Man accused of breaking into cars at tow lot
Richard Barnett, 62, of Gravette will return to court on Jan. 17 but first, both sides of the...
Barnett’s opening statement causes both sides to file
A half-mile section of Interstate 555 in Craighead County is closed for emergency repairs.
UPDATE: Part of I-555 reopened following emergency repairs

Latest News

Region 8 News Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - 1/20/23
Region 8 News Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - 1/20/23
Chase Gage explores 'Weekend Happenings' on Region 8 News Now, Fridays at 11:30 a.m. on Roku,...
WATCH: ‘Weekend Happenings’ with Chase Gage, Jan. 20-22
Arkansas cotton farmers reaped big bucks last year; but that might not be the case this year.
After soaring in 2022, cotton prices could unravel this year
In addition to an aggravated robbery charge, 23-year-old David Rojas, Jr., also faces charges...
Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing victim