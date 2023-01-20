Energy Alert
Thousands pouring in to improve town’s wastewater system

A Lawrence County town will receive thousands of dollars to improve its wastewater system.
(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County town will receive thousands of dollars to improve its wastewater system.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission announced Thursday that Imboden would receive a $170,866 loan.

The Water, Sewer, and Solid Waste Fund loan will be used to improve the town’s wastewater treatment plant.

The project will affect 340 customers, according to the news release.

Other towns receiving loans include Lonoke, which will receive a $12 million loan to build a new water storage tank.

For more information on the commission’s water and wastewater programs, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

