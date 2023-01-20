Vigil for animal rescuers who lost home in fire

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A show of community support Thursday after a home was destroyed by a fire, killing several animals.

A vigil was held in Marked Tree to help two volunteers for the city’s animal rescue who lost their home on Monday, Jan. 16.

The event on Jan. 19 also honored the beloved dogs and cats who had been taken too soon.

While the animals are getting help at the vet the issue of replacing supplies, like food, is far from over.

“Our rescue needs a lot of different things for support for the animals when they come back from the vet,” volunteer Rhonda Davis said.

If you’d like to donate to help support the recovery of the animals, you can donate on the animal rescue’s GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.