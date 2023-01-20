Williams Baptist swept by Columbia in doubleheader

The Williams men’s basketball team dropped a 79-72 thriller to the Columbia Cougars on Thursday night.

The Eagles jumped out to a 23-10 lead in the opening seven minutes of the game. The Cougars responded with a run to cut the lead to four with 2:58 left in the half. They tied it at 36 with 1:24 left, but the Eagles scored four points to end the half up 40-36.

The second half was pretty close and back-and-forth. The Eagles led 66-63 with five minutes remaining in the game. The Cougars tied it up with 3:31 remaining and less than a minute later took the lead off a made three-pointer. From that point, the Eagles were never able to get the lead back.

The Eagles shot 38.5% from the field (25-65), 33.3% from the three-point line (8-24), and 63.6% from the free-throw line (14-22).

DJ Townsend led the team with 19 points coming off the bench. Duke Hardin was also in double figures with 13.

Isaiah Thompson led the team on the boards with seven.

The Eagles host the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in the SMC on Saturday, Jan. 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Williams women’s basketball team saw their nine-game win streak come to an end on Thursday night in a 87-57 loss to the Columbia Cougars.

The Lady Eagles were out shot by the Cougars 31-12 in the first quarter and it went downhill from there. Williams shot 27.4% from the field (17-62), 21% from the three-point line (4-19), and 90.5% from the free-throw line (19-21).

Kaylee Clark led the team with 21 points.

Monica Horne led the team on the boards with 10.

Up Next

The Lady Eagles host University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy on Saturday, Jan. 21 in the SMC. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

