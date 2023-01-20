Energy Alert
Williford Fire Chief given keys to department after Thursday meeting

The Williford City Council held a meeting on Thursday night at the fire department.
The Williford City Council held a meeting on Thursday night at the fire department.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Williford City Council held a meeting on Thursday night at the fire department to discuss a number of issuses, including the fire department being locked out of certain portions of the building.

In a near-hour meeting on Thursday evening, Mayor Linda Brock answered questions from the crowd surrounding access to the Williford Volunteer Fire Department.

The meeting ended with Mayor Brock telling Fire Chief Chris Baskin he could regain access to the office portion of the building, which holds supplies that could prove crucial during an emergency.

“I just don’t want any splitting of the town,” Christy Bettis, a longtime Williford resident, said. “We need everyone to discuss what’s going on Instead of a few people talking about this and then going behind someone’s back and trying to do something and cutting other people out. We need to work together to try and get everything going.”

Bettis explained that she was proud of her fellow citizens for keeping their composure at the meeting.

“There was no screaming. No yelling. No punches thrown,” she said. “So, it worked out really great tonight.”

Law enforcement was present at Thursday’s meeting, but no one was removed.

