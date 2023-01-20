Woman speaks out after being attacked in home

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An attack one woman wishes was a dream.

Judy Perrin said the day started like a normal Monday, but as night fell, it turned quickly.

“Someone woke me up in a deep sleep and pistol-whipped me,” she said.

Perrin has lived in her home in Paragould for at least 30 years. She said she has never had to sleep with her bedroom door deadbolted. Now, that has changed.

“Holding a gun to my head and said I want to know where your money is,” she added explaining the experience.

On the night of Jan. 16, the place she calls home turned scary.

“‘If you don’t give me your money, I’m going to blow your brains out’,” said Perrin, quoting the attacker.

Perrin said she was woken up by a man fumbling around in her room. He then pulled a gun on her and started beating her with it.

“I started fighting back, that is the reason I have bruises on my arms from fighting back,” she said. “To my amazement, I still have not figured out why he didn’t shoot me.”

Perrin’s face is still healing, and she had very noticeable bruises on her face and arms.

“They beat me with a gun and cut my head open. I had blood gushing out of my head,” she said.

Perrin was taken to a Memphis hospital after the incident.

Now, she wants other residents to be alert, especially those who are older.

“All I’m going to say is it’s been a nightmare and knowing that they can do this to somebody else is what is pissing me off,” Perrin said.

She still has many questions, adding she wants the police to find out who did this.

“I would really want them to find out who did this to me,” Perrin said.

Family and friends of Perrin are taking rounds to make sure there is always someone at home with her, ensuring this will never happen again. They are even working on replacing the glass in the other doors of the home.

Region 8 News did speak with the Paragould Police Department, but the agency could not give any information at this time, adding there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.