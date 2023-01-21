Air Tag helps find stolen vehicle

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A stolen car in Paragould was able to be located thanks to an Air Tag with GPS tracking.

On Jan. 19, Paragould Police Officers were called about a stolen vehicle. The victim told police that their vehicle, wallet, and phone were all stolen.

According to the affidavit, later the victim remembered that they had an Air Tag on their vehicle and were able to locate it through GPS. The victim dialed 911 and gave them an updated location of the stolen vehicle. Paragould Police Officers located the stolen vehicle and arrested Bard McMillian.

Bard confessed to taking the vehicle and using the victim’s debit card. A $35,000 bond has been set and he was given a no-contact order with the victim.

