Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Air Tag helps find stolen vehicle

A stolen car in Paragould was able to be located thanks to an Air Tag with GPS tracking.
A stolen car in Paragould was able to be located thanks to an Air Tag with GPS tracking.(Chris Riva)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A stolen car in Paragould was able to be located thanks to an Air Tag with GPS tracking.

On Jan. 19, Paragould Police Officers were called about a stolen vehicle. The victim told police that their vehicle, wallet, and phone were all stolen.

According to the affidavit, later the victim remembered that they had an Air Tag on their vehicle and were able to locate it through GPS. The victim dialed 911 and gave them an updated location of the stolen vehicle. Paragould Police Officers located the stolen vehicle and arrested Bard McMillian.

Bard confessed to taking the vehicle and using the victim’s debit card. A $35,000 bond has been set and he was given a no-contact order with the victim.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra...
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols death investigation
Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit...
Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’
In addition to an aggravated robbery charge, 23-year-old David Rojas, Jr., also faces charges...
Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing victim

Latest News

Nickelas Brewer has been arrested for homicide in the first degree in Arizona, in connection to...
Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
All 5 inmates captured after St. Francois County, Mo. escape; 4 found in Ohio
EPC and West Memphis honored on 1/20/23
Fast Break Friday Night (1/20/23): Players of the Week
Bearcats win on homecoming
Fast Break Friday Night (1/20/23): Brookland boys beat Forrest City