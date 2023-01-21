Energy Alert
Deterring thieves and avoiding being a victim of car break-ins

By Imani Williams
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With break-ins and car thefts are happening all across Northeast Arkansas, and auto repair professionals want you to be safe.

Since late December, Region 8 News has reported multiple break-ins happening in the Jonesboro area, with over 30 happening in two weeks.

Some auto repair professionals are seeing those cars come in for repairs.

Michael Malone, the owner of Joe’s Tire and Auto, said doing simple things like locking your doors, parking in well-lit areas, and adding tools that might take a little longer for a thief to get their hands on your car could help.

“The only measure that you can do, is get a wheel lock set that has a specialty tool to remove the wheels. That won’t stop them, but it will deter them because it will take longer to remove it,” he said.

Malone said parts are easier to get now than before, and while some are still on back order, the wait for a break-in repair may not be as long anymore.

