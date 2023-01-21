Energy Alert
Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL running back Peyton Hillis released from hospital

Peyton Hillis, a former University of Arkansas football star, is in intensive care after saving...
Peyton Hillis, a former University of Arkansas football star, is in intensive care after saving his children from drowning.(Jeffery Beall via Wikimedia Commons)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (KY3) - Former Arkansas Razorbacks star and NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital.

Hillis’ girlfriend, Angela Cole, shared the update on social media, saying, “God is so good! Peyton has been discharged from the hospital.”

Hillis, 36, was first hospitalized in critical condition on Jan. 5 after saving his kids from drowning in the ocean near Pensacola Beach, according to reports.

Family members shared that last week, Hillis’ condition was improving, and he was taken off a ventilator.

On Friday, Cole’s social media post also thanked the hospital staff for their care, saying, “To Baptist Hospital in Pensacola: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable.”

Hillis grew up in Conway, Arkansas. He played for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2004 to 2007. The Denver Broncos drafted Hillis in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons with teams that included the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Giants.

