Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10.

When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, JPD said Leonard died during surgery.

Investigators have been searching for the gunman who fatally shot a man in the street.

Nickelas Brewer has been arrested for homicide in the first degree in Arizona, in connection to the death of Derrick Kentrail Leonard.

Brewer was arrested on Nov. 22 and JPD is awaiting his extradition. At this time JPD does not know when Brewer will be brought back from Arizona to Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.