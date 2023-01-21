Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Investigators find gunman connected to Links homicide

Nickelas Brewer has been arrested for homicide in the first degree in Arizona, in connection to...
Nickelas Brewer has been arrested for homicide in the first degree in Arizona, in connection to the death of Derrick Kentrail Leonard.(wcax)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a “male lying in the roadway” in the 1100-block of Links Circle around 7:52 p.m. Saturday, Sept 10.

When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Derrick Kentrail Leonard of Blytheville suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated on the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, JPD said Leonard died during surgery.

Police identify shooting victim who died

Investigators have been searching for the gunman who fatally shot a man in the street.

Nickelas Brewer has been arrested for homicide in the first degree in Arizona, in connection to the death of Derrick Kentrail Leonard.

Brewer was arrested on Nov. 22 and JPD is awaiting his extradition. At this time JPD does not know when Brewer will be brought back from Arizona to Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra...
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols death investigation
Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit...
Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’
In addition to an aggravated robbery charge, 23-year-old David Rojas, Jr., also faces charges...
Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing victim

Latest News

A stolen car in Paragould was able to be located thanks to an Air Tag with GPS tracking.
Air Tag helps find stolen vehicle
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
All 5 inmates captured after St. Francois County, Mo. escape; 4 found in Ohio
EPC and West Memphis honored on 1/20/23
Fast Break Friday Night (1/20/23): Players of the Week
Bearcats win on homecoming
Fast Break Friday Night (1/20/23): Brookland boys beat Forrest City