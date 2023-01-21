Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant

The Department of Justice is investigating Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in Sturgis,...
The Department of Justice is investigating Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan.(ABBOTT NUTRITION via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan that was shut down for months last year due to contamination, the company confirmed.

The factory’s closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that forced parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor’s offices. Production restarted in June.

The Justice Department has informed Abbott of its investigation and the company is “cooperating fully,” Abbott spokesperson Scott Stoffel said via email. He declined to provide further details.

The investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said the Justice Department’s consumer protection branch is looking into conduct at the Sturgis, Michigan, plant that led to its shutdown.

Abbott closed the factory after the Food and Drug Administration began investigating four bacterial infections among infants who consumed powdered formula from the plant. Inspectors uncovered several violations at the plant, including bacterial contamination, a leaky roof and lax safety protocols. But Abbott has stated that its products have not been directly linked to the infections, which involved different bacterial strains.

Abbott is one of just four companies that produce 90% of U.S. formula, and its February recall of several leading brands, including Similac, squeezed supplies that had already been strained by supply chain disruptions and stockpiling during COVID-19 shutdowns.

The shortage was especially acute for children with allergies, digestive problems and metabolic disorders who rely on specialty formulas. The Abbott factory is the only source of many of those products.

The FDA has faced intense criticism for taking months to close the plant and then negotiate its reopening.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra...
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols death investigation
In addition to an aggravated robbery charge, 23-year-old David Rojas, Jr., also faces charges...
Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing victim
Officers confirmed one person was hurt from that shooting on Self Circle after 8 p.m.
One hurt in shooting, search for suspects underway

Latest News

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
All 5 inmates captured after St. Francois County, Mo. escape; 4 found in Ohio
Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday