Suspect arrested in man’s death on New York subway track

A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.

Andre Boyce, 28, was arrested on a manslaughter charge. It’s not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who can speak to the charges, and a call to a possible number for his Manhattan address rang unanswered Saturday morning.

Police got a call around 2 a.m. Friday that a man was shoved onto the southbound No. 1 line track. Officers were posted at the station and responded, finding a 34-year-old man on the track with a head wound, police said in a release.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven’t released information on what interaction, if any, the man had with Boyce before ending up on the tracks.

Most Read

On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra...
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols death investigation
In addition to an aggravated robbery charge, 23-year-old David Rojas, Jr., also faces charges...
Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing victim
Officers confirmed one person was hurt from that shooting on Self Circle after 8 p.m.
One hurt in shooting, search for suspects underway

Latest News

FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
St. Francois County Sheriff's Dept. said Lujuan Tucker (top left), Kelly McSean (top right),...
All 5 inmates captured after St. Francois County, Mo. escape; 4 found in Ohio
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb