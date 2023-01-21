Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Volunteer fire department receives equipment donation

The Cardwell Volunteer Fire Department gave a big thank you to members of the Missouri State...
The Cardwell Volunteer Fire Department gave a big thank you to members of the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Sedgewickville Fire Protection.(gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) - The Cardwell Volunteer Fire Department gave a big thank you to members of the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Sedgewickville Fire Protection.

Both helped the volunteers get some new extraction equipment according to a social media post.

They also thanked the Mayor, Mike Clark, and Deputy Chief Lonnie for picking up the equipment for them.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
A Northeast Arkansas lawmaker has introduced a bill that could give car owners a little extra...
Arkansas bill could make car registration a little easier
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols death investigation
Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose explained his department has placed its mobile surveillance unit...
Hardy Police surveilling home with ‘well-known criminal activity’
In addition to an aggravated robbery charge, 23-year-old David Rojas, Jr., also faces charges...
Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing victim

Latest News

With break-ins and car thefts are happening all across Northeast Arkansas, and auto repair...
Deterring thieves and avoiding being a victim of car break-ins
Pharmacies see hundreds of people a day, keeping pharmacists busy by filling prescriptions.
Pharmacists work together to meet demand amid shortages
Senate Bill 81 would expand the definition of obscene materials and make libraries in the state...
Proposed bill cracking down on obscene materials in libraries
A woman in Northeast Arkansas is scrambling to feed herself after her insurance company decided...
Community organizing support after woman is denied formula for feeding tube