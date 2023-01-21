Volunteer fire department receives equipment donation
Published: Jan. 21, 2023
CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) - The Cardwell Volunteer Fire Department gave a big thank you to members of the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Sedgewickville Fire Protection.
Both helped the volunteers get some new extraction equipment according to a social media post.
They also thanked the Mayor, Mike Clark, and Deputy Chief Lonnie for picking up the equipment for them.
