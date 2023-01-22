An expo for all things nerdy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A collectibles store in Jonesboro hosted an All-Things Nerdy Expo on Saturday.

B&B Collections had vendors and a comic book illustrator at its store and brought out fans of all things nerdy.

The expo is held monthly with different guests. Fans of things nerdy have lost several stops over the years; the mall was destroyed by a tornado in 2020, and with it, went several stores with collectibles. Years before that, Hastings closed, and the store sold several comics and collectibles. And some locally owned stores have come and gone as well.

“The tornado took out some of the stores you would normally go to shop for collectibles and so, if you’re looking for something specific, you may be able to come out here and find it,” Katie Smith, a vendor said.

Joshua McGowan, another vendor, said the expo gave a chance for some to sell items to someone in the community, rather than sell it online.

He said he has found a lot of collectibles that way.

“These little expos are pretty neat, it’s cool to come and buy stuff. You never know what you can find,” he said.

McGowan said it was also a way to support a small business.

Smith said the expo sees many of the same shoppers come each month and said the expo was a way for the nerd community to come together.

“It’s just really fun to come out and meet people that are kinda like-minded,” she said.

