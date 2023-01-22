A family continues to wait for answers

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The family of Marshall Price is still searching for answers to his death and held a protest outside the Greene County Detention Center in Paragould on Saturday.

Marshall Price was incarcerated there and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in November 2022. Online records show he was released in December 2022.

Julian Jones, Price’s daughter, said at Price’s wake in December last year that the family had questions surrounding his death. Since then, the family has received no new information regarding his death.

“We have been trying to get the arresting video with no avail and the Greene County Jail has not responded to that, so there have been no updates,” Jones said.

The family said the protest was not just to search for answers, but to bring changes to a system they feel failed Price.

“Not only is it important to us that we find those responsible and hold them accountable, we’ve been trying to rally our friends and our family and our coworkers so that they can get behind us so that we can see a real change here. We don’t want my dad to have died in vain,” Jones said.

Jones said she doesn’t want another family to go through the same thing her family has.

“It’s our goal to show you, not only how much we love Marshall, but it’s important to Greene County that they know that their loved ones are going to be safe and they’re going to be protected if they come here,” she said.

Jones said it’s been difficult for the family, but they continue to receive support.

“We’ve had a lot of people reach out and a lot of people show up and want to help but we need more, we need more people so that we can actually get something done here,” she said.

