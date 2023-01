BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A concert took place on Jan. 21 at the Blytheville Ritz Civic Center Foundation for the Marty Ray Project.

Marty Ray was born in Memphis but grew up in Blytheville and came back to his hometown on his nationwide tour. He is a musician and podcast host.

Tickets sold out before the show even started according to a social media post.

