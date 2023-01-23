2023 tax season has begun

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday, Jan. 23 is the official start date for the 2023 tax season. You can now start filing on both state and federal levels.

Our content-sharing partner spoke with Scott Hardin from the Department of Finance and Administration, and he says you should file as early as possible.

“The key question and I know the number one question that Arkansans want to know after they file is ‘where is my refund? I want to know the status of it, where is it?’ and we do have a tool on our website where you can go check that and it will tell you one if it’s been processed, two it’s on the way,” Hardin said.

The deadline to file your 2023 taxes or an extension is Apr. 18. If you need help filing your taxes visit the Department of Finance and Administration’s website here DFA.Arkansas.gov.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.