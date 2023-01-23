Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2023 tax season has begun

Monday, Jan. 23 is the official start date for the 2023 tax season. You can officially start...
Monday, Jan. 23 is the official start date for the 2023 tax season. You can officially start filing on both state and federal levels.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday, Jan. 23 is the official start date for the 2023 tax season. You can now start filing on both state and federal levels.

Our content-sharing partner spoke with Scott Hardin from the Department of Finance and Administration, and he says you should file as early as possible.

“The key question and I know the number one question that Arkansans want to know after they file is ‘where is my refund? I want to know the status of it, where is it?’ and we do have a tool on our website where you can go check that and it will tell you one if it’s been processed, two it’s on the way,” Hardin said.

The deadline to file your 2023 taxes or an extension is Apr. 18. If you need help filing your taxes visit the Department of Finance and Administration’s website here DFA.Arkansas.gov.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.
School bus crash in Greene County
On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
Emergency crews respond to house fire

Latest News

The cost of filling up your gas tank in Arkansas shot up 15.5 cents last week.
Arkansas gas prices jump 15 cents
Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after dealing with COVID lockdowns including Harrah’s in...
Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after COVID lockdowns
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Arkansas cotton farmers reaped big bucks last year; but that might not be the case this year.
After soaring in 2022, cotton prices could unravel this year