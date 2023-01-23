Energy Alert
$27.6M awarded for broadband expansion projects in southeast Missouri

Southeast Missouri will receive around $27.6 million to expand broadband internet.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Millions of dollars will be pumped into expanding broadband projects in four southeast Missouri counties.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded a total of $261 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients.

A total of $27,617,793.17 has been awarded to three companies in the Heartland.

SEMO Electric Cooperative will receive $16,602,060.26 for three projects in Butler and Stoddard Counties, PD Fiber, LLC will receive $4,020,351.15 for 2 projects in Butler and Dunklin Counties and Conexon Connect, LLC will receive $6,995,381.76 for one project in Wayne County.

According to the office of Governor Mike Parson, grant funds are expected to create more than 55,000 connections in locations where there is a lack of adequate internet access.

For a full list of recipients receiving funds, click here.

