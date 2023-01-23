Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Brooks & Dunn coming to Arkansas

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that the country music superstars have added 17 new stops,...
Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that the country music superstars have added 17 new stops, including Arkansas, to their Reboot 2023 Tour.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of Brooks & Dunn will be doing the “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” this spring in North Little Rock.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that the country music superstars have added 17 new stops, including Arkansas, to their Reboot 2023 Tour.

The duo will perform with special guest Scotty McCreery on Saturday, May 20.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. at the arena box office or on Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $29.75 to $169.75. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
Emergency crews respond to house fire
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.
School bus crash in Greene County

Latest News

Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after dealing with COVID lockdowns including Harrah’s in...
Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after COVID lockdowns
Region 8 News Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - 1/20/23
Region 8 News Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage - 1/20/23
A look at senate bill 43 which will put limits on who and what drags shows can consist of.
Senate committee approves limitations on drag shows
Incubus is coming back to Arkansas, and they are bringing Coheed and Cambria with them.
Incubus returns to Walmart AMP this summer