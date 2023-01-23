Brooks & Dunn coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of Brooks & Dunn will be doing the “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” this spring in North Little Rock.

Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday that the country music superstars have added 17 new stops, including Arkansas, to their Reboot 2023 Tour.

The duo will perform with special guest Scotty McCreery on Saturday, May 20.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. at the arena box office or on Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $29.75 to $169.75. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

