CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

The fire happened Sunday, Jan. 22 on Craighead County Road 113, according to emergency responders.

There is no word on if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

This story is developing. KAIT will add more information as it is available.

