Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FDA wants a simpler COVID-19 vaccine process

FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu vaccines.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration said it wants to simplify how Americans stay up-to-date on COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

The agency says, in documents posted Monday, it wants the process to be more like getting a flu shot.

That would mean assessing what COVID strands are circulating in June and then preparing a dose for the fall.

The FDA said the plan is to create a single annual shot to bolster immunity for most people, but those with certain risk factors might need two.

The FDA’s vaccines advisory committee is set to meet Thursday to discuss the plan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
Emergency crews respond to house fire
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.
School bus crash in Greene County

Latest News

A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted
Plant employees drive 2011 Ford Explorer vehicles off the assembly line at Ford's Chicago...
US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
X-Golf manager J.W. Park, left, helps Ashley Moreno to check out at X-Golf indoor golf in...
Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes
In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears...
Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial
A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch