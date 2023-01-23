Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Forever Stamps are more expensive

The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.
The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.(Source: CNN/USPS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Forever Stamps now cost a few cents more.

The price of the stamps that never expire went up 3 cents on Sunday to 63 cents. The U.S. Postal Service announced the increase in October.

Other types of shipping also went up.

First-class mail is just over 4% more expensive.

One ounce metered mail now costs 60 cents, and domestic postcards are 48 cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
Emergency crews respond to house fire
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.
School bus crash in Greene County

Latest News

A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted
Plant employees drive 2011 Ford Explorer vehicles off the assembly line at Ford's Chicago...
US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
X-Golf manager J.W. Park, left, helps Ashley Moreno to check out at X-Golf indoor golf in...
Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes
In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears...
Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial
A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch