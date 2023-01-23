Energy Alert
Jan. 23: What you need to know

IRS tax filing season starts today. The IRS also announced that taxpayers would have access to...
IRS tax filing season starts today. The IRS also announced that taxpayers would have access to more resources and assistance, mainly due to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Our next storm system is set to come in Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rain will overspread Region 8 in the second half of Tuesday with some of Region 8 switching to heavy snow Tuesday night.

Some areas will see a good snowfall while many will completely miss out on the snow. Stay tuned for updates

Meteorologist Jace Passmore has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The IRS will begin accepting E-Filed tax returns today for 2022.

Education is a big topic at the Arkansas State House this legislative session and that includes the debate over school choice.

A couple’s wedding day is supposed to be the most exciting time of the year but inflation could be stealing some of that excitement.

The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes.

A change is being proposed to Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law to make it easier to turn a newborn into emergency personnel.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

