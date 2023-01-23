Jonesboro alum, Memphis freshman Destiny Thomas earns starting spot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro alum continues to impress at the Division I level. Memphis freshman Destiny Thomas entered the starting five for the first time in early January, and she has now started four straight.

In that stretch, she’s averaging over 7 points a game and just under 7 rebounds a game.

This season, Thomas is shooting a whopping 70 percent from the field (37-53) through 19 games. Of her 87 rebounds this year, 41 (2.1 per game) are of the offensive variety.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.