Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By Chris Carter
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at St. Bernards with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police.

The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.

A secretary at MicroSociety said the school was not on lockdown, and they were not aware of an incident near the school.

Dr. William Cheatham, associate superintendent of Jonesboro Public Schools, said the district was not made aware of the incident until Region 8 News called. He said no additional security measures were taken since the incident happened “a couple of blocks away” from the school.

Jonesboro police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
Emergency crews respond to house fire
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.
School bus crash in Greene County

Latest News

A winter storm brewing in the west could dump heavy snow on parts of Region 8.
Winter storm could dump heavy snow on parts of Region 8
The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office said Malik Dority turned himself in on Monday, Jan. 23.
Murder suspect surrenders to police
The cost of filling up your gas tank in Arkansas shot up 15.5 cents last week.
Arkansas gas prices jump 15 cents
Millions of dollars will be pumped into expanding broadband projects in four southeast Missouri...
$27.6M awarded for broadband expansion projects in southeast Missouri