Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at St. Bernards with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police.

The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.

A secretary at MicroSociety said the school was not on lockdown, and they were not aware of an incident near the school.

Dr. William Cheatham, associate superintendent of Jonesboro Public Schools, said the district was not made aware of the incident until Region 8 News called. He said no additional security measures were taken since the incident happened “a couple of blocks away” from the school.

Jonesboro police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.