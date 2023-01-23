Mammoth Spring School District awarded thousands for chemistry of foods program

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A handful of schools across North Arkansas received thousands of dollars for hands-on learning.

One of those schools is Mammoth Spring, which received around $8,814.53 for a career and technical education program.

The school says the money will be used toward its chemistry of foods course that teaches students science while in the kitchen.

Superintendent Jennie Whisnant says she’s thankful to receive that grant.

“There is an application process. Just because you apply doesn’t mean you get it, but we were one of the ones that were selected. Now, Mrs. Taylor will be able to offer this with her CTE courses.”

Whisnant says the course should help students understand better through hands-on learning.

“One thing is when they mix liquids together and use baking soda, what is your final product going to be when you get done baking? You might start out in a liquid state but then end in a solid state. They can see those chemistry factors coming through and being able to get the family and consumer science credit too.”

Students can sign up for the course in the next school year.

