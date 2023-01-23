School bus crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.

A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Region 8 News the crash was located on Highway 135 near Oak Grove Heights in Greene County.

He did not say if there were any injuries.

ArDOT reported the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan 23, about 1.6 miles south of State Highway 34.

It took workers about 30 minutes to clear the scene.

