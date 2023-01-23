Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

School bus crash in Greene County

Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.(WILX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.

A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Region 8 News the crash was located on Highway 135 near Oak Grove Heights in Greene County.

He did not say if there were any injuries.

Police and emergency crews have been called to a crash involving a school bus.
Police and emergency crews have been called to a crash involving a school bus.(IDriveArkansas.com)

ArDOT reported the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan 23, about 1.6 miles south of State Highway 34.

It took workers about 30 minutes to clear the scene.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
On Friday, Jan. 20, Lindsey Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of Class E felony...
Teacher accused of having ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded at 2:53 a.m., 0 miles southwest...
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.

Latest News

On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson...
Woman dies after being struck by pickup
A half-mile section of Interstate 555 in Craighead County is closed for emergency repairs.
UPDATE: Part of I-555 reopened following emergency repairs
Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67.
Corning man killed in Hwy. 67 crash
Lawrence County has a handful of railroad crossings that can block heavily traveled roadways...
REGION 8 INVESTIGATES: First responders discuss plan for blocked railroad crossings