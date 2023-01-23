Energy Alert
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide

A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22.

Officers identified the victims as 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes and 27-year-old Breana C. Conner.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit is working alongside the Major Case Squad in the investigation.

Police were called around 3 a.m. after someone reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Officers say they found a married couple with gunshot wounds outside apartments in the 800 block of S. West Street in Sikeston.

An ambulance crew responded, but Haynes died at the scene. His wife, Conner, was rushed to an area hospital where she passed away.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at 573-475-3774.

