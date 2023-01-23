Energy Alert
What to do if you’re involved in a hit and run

Not one wants to deal with a car crash but unfortunately, it happens.
(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one ever wants to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident, but unfortunately, it happens.

Hit-and-run crashes happen regularly; someone hits your car, home, or business, then takes off, trying to avoid taking responsibility for their actions. If you find yourself in this situation, officers say, you should take these steps to help with the investigation process.

The first thing you need to do is collect all the information you can; get the vehicle’s make, model, license plate number, and the direction the car took off.

Then, document everything. Write down the information you have on the driver and take photos of the damage - you can include all of this in the police report and when you file a claim with your insurance company.

Next, call 911. Notify officers of your location and they will come and complete a police report.

“Call 911 If we can, we’ll get officers out depending on the accident,” said Lt. Tonya Price with the Springfield Police Department. “But also we can put what we call a good check out over the radio and that will let officers in the area know that a wreck occurred, what kind of vehicle fled the scene and then if officers are close by are in the area they can quickly look for that vehicle.”

If there are witnesses make sure to get their names and contact information in case officers need to touch base with them. Officers say you should not try to confront the other driver; this could escalate the situation and make you the victim of road rage as well.

If your property is damaged from a hit-and-run accident, insurance may cover repairs after you meet your deductible but it varies based on policy.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

