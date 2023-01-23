Winter storm could dump heavy snow on parts of Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A winter storm brewing in the west could dump heavy snow on parts of Region 8.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said it will begin as rain for many on Tuesday afternoon.

He expects the rain to change to snow between 6 and 10 p.m. along and northwest of U.S. Highway 67.

There is going to be a SHARP cutoff between the heavy snow and the areas that stay "mainly" rain. Many areas may end in a little bit of snow, but the Ozarks get the most. #arwx #mowx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/kE5S7nLh73 — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) January 23, 2023

“There is going to be a sharp cutoff of those that get heavy snow and those that just see a brief changeover,” he said Monday. “I’m only expecting some light accumulation on grass in Jonesboro, if any.”

However, he warned North Central Arkansas and the Ozarks could receive heavy snowfall with possible power outages.

“This snow will be wet, with big flakes that stick to trees,” Vaughan said.

On Monday morning, the National Weather Service had already issued Winter Storm Watches for several counties in our western viewing area.

We already have Winter Storm Watches for some of our western counties. This is ahead of our storm system that moves in tomorrow evening. #arkwx pic.twitter.com/bo7OIsR9J5 — Jace Passmore (@JacePassmore1) January 23, 2023

