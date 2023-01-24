Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Adult Swim parts ways with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator amid trial

FILE - Justin Roiland poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Rick and Morty" on...
FILE - Justin Roiland poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Rick and Morty" on day two of Comic-Con International, July 21, 2017, in San Diego. Roiland, who created the animated series “Rick and Morty” and provides the voices of the two title characters, is awaiting trial on charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend. A criminal complaint obtained Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, by The Associated Press from prosecutors in Orange County, Calif., detailed the charges against him.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming has split with “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland, according to an announcement shared on the animated show’s social media.

The message was posted Tuesday on Twitter as Roiland, who also voices several of the show’s characters, awaits a trial against his former girlfriend for felony domestic violence charges in California.

Roiland previously pleaded not guilty in connection to the January 2020 incident.

The sci-fi sitcom “will continue,” according to the social media post, with crews currently working on the show’s seventh season.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman seeks treatment after being shot.
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted
Counties currently under a Winter Storm Warning or Watch.
Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.
School bus crash in Greene County

Latest News

At least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
‘Tragedy upon tragedy’: California copes with 3rd massacre
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
A Georgia judge hears arguments Tuesday on releasing the special grand jury report on former...
Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now
Traffic alert
Multiple vehicles stalled on highway, road shut down