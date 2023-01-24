Championship games set in 100th Lawrence County Tournament
IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the oldest high school basketball tournaments around will have a centennial celebration.
The 100th Lawrence County Tournament tipped off Saturday at Sloan-Hendrix. The Greyhounds, Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, and Hillcrest are in the field. Boys and girls champions will be crowned in 5th grade, 6th grade, 7th grade, junior high, & senior high. Championship games are scheduled for January 27th and January 28th.
Senior High Schedule
Saturday, January 21
Hillcrest 48, Hoxie 36 (Girls Semifinals)
Sloan-Hendrix 83, Hillcrest 39 (Boys Semifinals)
Monday, January 23
Sloan-Hendrix 52, Walnut Ridge 48 (Girls Semifinals)
Hoxie 50, Walnut Ridge 45 (Boys Semifinals)
Wednesday, January 25
6:30pm: Hoxie vs. Walnut Ridge (Girls 3rd Place Game)
8:00pm: Hillcrest vs. Walnut Ridge (Boys 3rd Place Game)
Saturday, January 28
6:30pm: Hillcrest vs. Sloan-Hendrix (Girls Championship)
8:00pm: Hoxie vs. Sloan-Hendrix (Boys Championship)
