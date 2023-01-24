Energy Alert
Championship games set in 100th Lawrence County Tournament

By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the oldest high school basketball tournaments around will have a centennial celebration.

The 100th Lawrence County Tournament tipped off Saturday at Sloan-Hendrix. The Greyhounds, Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, and Hillcrest are in the field. Boys and girls champions will be crowned in 5th grade, 6th grade, 7th grade, junior high, & senior high. Championship games are scheduled for January 27th and January 28th.

Senior High Schedule

Saturday, January 21

Hillcrest 48, Hoxie 36 (Girls Semifinals)

Sloan-Hendrix 83, Hillcrest 39 (Boys Semifinals)

Monday, January 23

Sloan-Hendrix 52, Walnut Ridge 48 (Girls Semifinals)

Hoxie 50, Walnut Ridge 45 (Boys Semifinals)

Wednesday, January 25

6:30pm: Hoxie vs. Walnut Ridge (Girls 3rd Place Game)

8:00pm: Hillcrest vs. Walnut Ridge (Boys 3rd Place Game)

Saturday, January 28

6:30pm: Hillcrest vs. Sloan-Hendrix (Girls Championship)

8:00pm: Hoxie vs. Sloan-Hendrix (Boys Championship)

