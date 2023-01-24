Championship games set in 100th Lawrence County Tournament

IMBODEN, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the oldest high school basketball tournaments around will have a centennial celebration.

The 100th Lawrence County Tournament tipped off Saturday at Sloan-Hendrix. The Greyhounds, Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, and Hillcrest are in the field. Boys and girls champions will be crowned in 5th grade, 6th grade, 7th grade, junior high, & senior high. Championship games are scheduled for January 27th and January 28th.

A centennial celebration of hoops starts Saturday in Imboden. Sloan-Hendrix is hosting the 100th Lawrence County Tournament Championship games scheduled for January 27th and 28th Posted by Fastbreak Friday Night on Friday, January 20, 2023

Senior High Schedule

Saturday, January 21

Hillcrest 48, Hoxie 36 (Girls Semifinals)

Sloan-Hendrix 83, Hillcrest 39 (Boys Semifinals)

Monday, January 23

Sloan-Hendrix 52, Walnut Ridge 48 (Girls Semifinals)

Hoxie 50, Walnut Ridge 45 (Boys Semifinals)

Wednesday, January 25

6:30pm: Hoxie vs. Walnut Ridge (Girls 3rd Place Game)

8:00pm: Hillcrest vs. Walnut Ridge (Boys 3rd Place Game)

Saturday, January 28

6:30pm: Hillcrest vs. Sloan-Hendrix (Girls Championship)

8:00pm: Hoxie vs. Sloan-Hendrix (Boys Championship)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.