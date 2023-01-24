Counterfeit bills being circulated in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - “Motion picture” money has been found being used around the town.

According to a post on the Caruthersville Police Department Facebook page, there have been multiple reports of counterfeit or “motion picture” money being found and circulated throughout Caruthersville.

The police dept. said to be mindful of all money that you come into contact with and alert the police if you locate any of the fake bills.

Businesses were also a focused concern on the post.

The dept. told businesses that if a customer attempts to pay with a counterfeit, they should not return the fake bill. Instead, they should alert an officer, and provide a description of the subject if they leave before police arrive.

The Caruthersville Police Department said the fake bills circulated recently have typically been $100. The words “For Motion Picture Purposes” is on the front of the bill.

