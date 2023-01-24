Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Gov. Sanders activates National Guard ahead of winter storm

According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will help...
According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will help Arkansas State Police with stranded motorists.(Arkansas National Guard via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow on parts of the Natural State, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on the Arkansas National Guard Tuesday to assist state police.

According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will help Arkansas State Police with stranded motorists.

The troops will work with Troop L in northwest Arkansas from Tuesday, Jan. 24, until road conditions improve and their help is no longer needed.

The release did not say if more troops will be activated in other parts of the state already under Winter Storm Warnings, including parts of Northeast Arkansas.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, snow had already begun falling on parts of western Arkansas near Y City, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. ArDOT said plows were already at work attempting to keep the roads clear.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman seeks treatment after being shot.
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.
School bus crash in Greene County
Counties currently under a Winter Storm Warning or Watch.
Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8

Latest News

Counties currently under a Winter Storm Warning or Watch.
Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8
Why we buy milk, eggs, and bread before a winter storm
Why we buy milk, eggs, and bread before a winter storm
Road crews in the natural state are preparing for winter weather that could impact travel on...
ArDOT crews preparing for winter storm
A winter storm brewing in the west could dump heavy snow on parts of Region 8.
Winter storm could dump heavy snow on parts of Region 8 10pm update