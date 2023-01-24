Gov. Sanders activates National Guard ahead of winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a winter storm expected to dump several inches of snow on parts of the Natural State, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on the Arkansas National Guard Tuesday to assist state police.

According to a news release from the Arkansas National Guard, a five-member team will help Arkansas State Police with stranded motorists.

The troops will work with Troop L in northwest Arkansas from Tuesday, Jan. 24, until road conditions improve and their help is no longer needed.

The release did not say if more troops will be activated in other parts of the state already under Winter Storm Warnings, including parts of Northeast Arkansas.

Snow is falling in western Arkansas, near Y City.



ARDOT crews are out plowing the roads. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Z2uMHQkxpK — Arkansas Department of Transportation (@myARDOT) January 24, 2023

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, snow had already begun falling on parts of western Arkansas near Y City, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. ArDOT said plows were already at work attempting to keep the roads clear.

