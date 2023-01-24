Energy Alert
Gunshot goes off “accidently” just two blocks from school

A look at MicroSociety Elementary School right around pickup just a couple hours after a gun...
A look at MicroSociety Elementary School right around pickup just a couple hours after a gun went off just a couple blocks away.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another stress for gun safety after a firearm was shot just two blocks from MicroSociety Elementary School and locals are thankful there were no children around.

A Jonesboro woman showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police.

The shooting happened in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue which is right near where Larry Moore sees small children all the time.

“I see all these kids walking around off the bus and out of school and my little sister gets off the bus right here, so it’s really dangerous,” Moore said.

Moore has lived near MicroSociety his whole life and stressed how dangerous the situation could have been with people out and about after school.

“I was surprised you know and it’s really crazy because I have family here my mom my little sister, so it could’ve been really dangerous,” Moore said.

Jonesboro Police said in situations like this there are always in contact with their student resource officer in the building, and it is up to them to decide whether it is appropriate to lockdown.

In this case, they thought the situation was safe and did not see a need for a lockdown.

