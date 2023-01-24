Jan. 24: We’re helping you plan your day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Tuesday night is going to be a night of feast or famine for snow lovers!

Along the ridge, most of the precipitation will be rain but end in a little snow that could produce dusting. In the Ozarks and foothills, there may be enough snow to cause travel impacts.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for those areas. Look for anything that falls to melt on Wednesday.

Dry weather will be with Region 8 for a few days before more rain arrives during the second half of the weekend. Showers linger around next week.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for those areas. Look for anything that falls to melt on Wednesday.

News Headlines

With winter weather heading into Region 8 within the day, preparations are already being made to make sure the roads are safe.

A rally held at the Arkansas state capitol focused on giving students more options when it comes to their education.

Parents in Jonesboro are concerned after they were not warned about an “accidental” shooting that happened near a school.

A central Arkansas nonprofit is making it a mission to give every kid a place to sleep, all at no cost to the families.

A central Arkansas nonprofit is making it a mission to give every kid a place to sleep, all at no cost to the families.

