Multiple vehicles stalled on highway, road shut down

Traffic alert
Traffic alert
By Chris Carter
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE Co., Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple emergency crews are responding to a multiple car incident in the Brock Mountain area.

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, 30 vehicles are currently stalled on Highway 25 on the mountain due to winter conditions.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area, and if you become trapped in your vehicle, AAA reminds you to stay in your car and to call for help.

