Nickelback announces North American tour for this summer

Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Fans of Nickelback will have a chance to see them live this summer.

The Canadian rock band announced the Get Rollin’ tour on their Twitter page Monday, saying they were bringing their music to a city “kind of near you.”

The tour kicks off in Quebec City, Canada, on June 12 before heading south to the United States and wrapping up in Belmont Park, New York, on Aug. 30.

The band released their 10th studio and most recent album “Get Rollin’” in November 2022.

To find out if Nickelback is playing in a city near you, check out their website.

