Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Proposed amendment would change how salaries are set for lawmakers in Arkansas

A proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment was submitted on Monday, Jan. 23 that would give...
A proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment was submitted on Monday, Jan. 23 that would give voters the chance to approve the restructuring of salaries for Arkansas officials.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposed Arkansas constitutional amendment would give lawmakers more control over setting their salaries.

House Joint Resolution 1001 would add constitutional amendment to the 2024 ballot.

If lawmakers pass the resolution, and voters approve the constitutional amendment, the Arkansas Independent Citizens Commission would be eliminated, according to our content-sharing partner. The commission is used to set salaries for elected officials of the executive department, members of the general assembly, justices, and judges.

The resolution is sponsored by Rep. David Ray and Sen. Ben Gillmore and co-sponsored by Rep. Wade Andrews.

HJR 1001 has been referred to the House Committee and will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman seeks treatment after being shot.
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted
Counties currently under a Winter Storm Warning or Watch.
Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.
School bus crash in Greene County

Latest News

One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies...
Sanders’ Latinx ban wades into community’s generational rift
‘School choice’ supporters rallied in Little Rock on Monday, Jan. 23 at the Statehouse...
‘School Choice’ rally held in Little Rock
Before SB43 has even become a law, an impact can already be seen on drag businesses in...
SB43 causes Miss Gay America to look for venues outside of Arkansas
A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted