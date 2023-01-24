Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

SB43 causes Miss Gay America to look for venues outside of Arkansas

Before SB43 has even become a law, an impact can already be seen on drag businesses in...
Before SB43 has even become a law, an impact can already be seen on drag businesses in Arkansas. The announcement of the bill was enough to get the Miss Gay America Pageant to look for a venue outside of Little Rock.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Before SB43 has even become a law, an impact can already be seen on drag businesses in Arkansas. The announcement of the bill was enough to get the Miss Gay America Pageant to look for a venue outside of Little Rock.

Mad Angel Entertainment, the production company that owns and operates Miss Gay America says that the pageant has “roots” in Arkansas. The first Miss Gay America, Norma Kristie, was crowned in 1972 and is a Little Rock business owner. The pageant started using the Robinson Center as its stage in 1995 but SB43 could bring that tradition to an end.

CEO Michael Dutzer is more than concerned and spoke his feelings to our content-sharing partner.

“Now we’re looking at moving to another city because we don’t know what the future of the show would be here,” Dutzer said.

The pageant spends around $70,000 to produce the show in Little Rock plus they bring in business for hotels, airports, restaurants, and stores.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
Shooting
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.
School bus crash in Greene County
A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted

Latest News

A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted
Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
South Dakota House lawmakers in session during the 2023 state legislative session.
Housing bill stalls in the South Dakota State House
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley's first month back at his "old job"