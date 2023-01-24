‘School Choice’ rally held in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - ‘School choice’ supporters rallied in Little Rock on Monday, Jan. 23 at the Statehouse Convention Center. Hundreds of private school kids and school administrators were there.

School choice is an educational policy that allows parents the choice of public or private schools through vouchers or scholarships. The debate has been going on for more than a decade.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and many lawmakers agree with school choice and say it “has a core element to their policy goals.”

To hear what both sides had to say on the debate click here.

