Scott Rolen elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen fields a ground ball during a baseball game...
By Matt Woods
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Former Cardinals third baseman and World Series champion Scott Rolen was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday.

Rolen received 76.3 percent of the votes, just over the needed 75 percent mark to join the prestigious club. He joins Fred McGriff in the 2023 class of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rolen joined the Cardinals in 2002 and played six seasons for the birds on the bat. He was part of the 2004 National League champions team and the 2006 World Series championship in 2006. He also played for the Phillies and the Reds in his MLB career.

Rolen becomes the sixth former player with ties to the Cardinals to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in the last five years. Lee Smith, Ted Simmons, Larry Walker, Jim Kaat and Minnie Minoso received the honors in recent years.

Rolen played 17 seasons in the MLB. He won eight Gold Glove Awards, fourth most among third basemen all-time. He is only behind Brooks Robinson, Mike Schmidt, and current Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado in the number of Gold Gloves won.

