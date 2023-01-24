Two arrested in connection with sheriff’s office employee’s murder

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fulton County Sheriff Jacob Smith said Tuesday that two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Kristy Taylor.

Taylor was found shot to death outside her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem on July 9, 2022.

Investigators say Kristy Marie Taylor was found shot to death outside her home near Viola. (KY3)

Following a months-long investigation, Smith said Jan. 24 that arrest warrants were issued for Harvey John Taylor and Thomas G. Sanchez.

Investigators arrested 49-year-old Harvey John Taylor on the evening of Jan. 23 at a home in Fulton County. He was originally booked into the jail there, but because Kristy Taylor had worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Smith said he was moved to the Baxter County Jail.

U.S. marshals found Sanchez in Texas where he is awaiting extradition.

Smith said both men will be charged with first-degree murder and a $1 million bond has been set for each.

