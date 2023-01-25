Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro

The store will be located at the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive in the former Pier 1...
The store will be located at the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive in the former Pier 1 space in the Crossroads Shopping Center.(Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Book lovers of Northeast Arkansas can rejoice.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Wednesday that Barnes & Noble will return.

According to a news release, the store will be located at the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive in the former Pier 1 space in the Crossroads Shopping Center.

“Persistence was definitely the key to securing this deal,” said Zac Qualls, executive broker for Haag Brown. “Getting Barnes & Noble back to Jonesboro has been a work in progress for me personally since March 2020, after the tornado hit our mall. I am so glad we’re finally able to make this announcement, as we know it has been a long time coming.”

Jeremy Gamble acquired the 45,000-square-foot complex and plans to “revitalize and rebrand the Crossroads center, making it an extension of The Uptown, the former Sears building renovated by Ted Herget and Jeremy’s brother, Chris,” the release stated.

“We have a local shopping center owner who is going to make things happen, and we have a leasing broker who was inspired to bring Barnes & Noble back to our community,” said Joshua Brown, a principal of Haag Brown. “This team will make things happen that are good for the community. I am thankful to be a part of it.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counties currently under a Winter Storm Warning or Watch.
Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8
Traffic alert
Multiple vehicles stalled on highway, road shut down
Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather.
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
Investigators arrested 49-year-old Harvey John Taylor on the evening of Jan. 23 at a home in...
Two arrested in connection with sheriff’s office employee’s murder
A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted

Latest News

U-S Steel said its electrical steel finishing line at Big River Steel in Osceola should be...
Big River Steel in Osceola nears completion
Road crews in the natural state are preparing for winter weather that could impact travel on...
ArDOT crews preparing for winter storm
The school says the money will be used toward its chemistry of foods course that teaches...
Mammoth Spring School District awarded thousands for chemistry of foods program
Monday, Jan. 23 is the official start date for the 2023 tax season. You can officially start...
2023 tax season has begun