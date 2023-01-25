Barnes & Noble returning to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Book lovers of Northeast Arkansas can rejoice.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced Wednesday that Barnes & Noble will return.

According to a news release, the store will be located at the corner of Caraway Road and Highland Drive in the former Pier 1 space in the Crossroads Shopping Center.

“Persistence was definitely the key to securing this deal,” said Zac Qualls, executive broker for Haag Brown. “Getting Barnes & Noble back to Jonesboro has been a work in progress for me personally since March 2020, after the tornado hit our mall. I am so glad we’re finally able to make this announcement, as we know it has been a long time coming.”

Jeremy Gamble acquired the 45,000-square-foot complex and plans to “revitalize and rebrand the Crossroads center, making it an extension of The Uptown, the former Sears building renovated by Ted Herget and Jeremy’s brother, Chris,” the release stated.

“We have a local shopping center owner who is going to make things happen, and we have a leasing broker who was inspired to bring Barnes & Noble back to our community,” said Joshua Brown, a principal of Haag Brown. “This team will make things happen that are good for the community. I am thankful to be a part of it.”

