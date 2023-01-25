Energy Alert
Beck Center at A-State in search of volunteers

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Beck Center for Veterans at A-State is collecting data to help prevent veterans from committing suicide.

According to a social media post, The Beck Center for Veterans is researching the mental health of veterans, and volunteers are needed regardless of service time, rank, or deployment history. The post also includes that 23 veterans commit suicide daily in the United States.

The volunteer process will consist of five surveys, four biomarker tests, and a blood sample with permission. The volunteer veterans could earn up to $50 for participating.

Research will take place on Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Military Science building room 111.

You can schedule a time to volunteer by calling 870-972-2624 or emailing BeckCenter4Vets@astate.edu.

