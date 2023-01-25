Big River Steel in Osceola nears completion

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - U-S Steel said its electrical steel finishing line at Big River Steel in Osceola should be completed later this year.

According to a news release, the company said the electrical steel grades are important for electric vehicle production.

“Once completed, our NGO line at Big River Steel will allow us to continue meeting our customers’ growing demand for steel that is best for people and planet,” said Daniel R. Brown, U. S. Steel Senior Vice President - Advanced Technology Steelmaking & Chief Operating Officer. “The construction of our NGO line is another step in the evolution of our Big River Steel facility in Osceola. We believe that the future of steelmaking is here, and we are excited for what’s ahead.”

