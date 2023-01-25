City offices opening later due to winter weather

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A batch of winter weather in Region 8 is forcing several areas to close their doors temporarily.

The city of Batesville announced its offices, as well as the Batesville Water Utility Administration offices, will be opening at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to the road conditions.

Officials explained garbage will not be picked up inside the city limits on Wednesday, adding if the conditions improved, Wednesday’s garbage will be picked up alongside Thursday’s garbage on Jan. 26.

The city advised if you must be out on the roads, use extreme caution.

