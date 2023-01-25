Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

City offices opening later due to winter weather

A batch of winter weather in Region 8 is forcing several areas to close their doors temporarily.
A batch of winter weather in Region 8 is forcing several areas to close their doors temporarily.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A batch of winter weather in Region 8 is forcing several areas to close their doors temporarily.

The city of Batesville announced its offices, as well as the Batesville Water Utility Administration offices, will be opening at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to the road conditions.

Officials explained garbage will not be picked up inside the city limits on Wednesday, adding if the conditions improved, Wednesday’s garbage will be picked up alongside Thursday’s garbage on Jan. 26.

The city advised if you must be out on the roads, use extreme caution.

You can find the latest closings by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counties currently under a Winter Storm Warning or Watch.
Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8
Woman seeks treatment after being shot.
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted
Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus.
School bus crash in Greene County

Latest News

A blast of heavy, wet snow hit the Arkansas Ozarks 1/24/23 with 6-8" totals common.
IN PICTURES: Viewers sharing pics & videos of wet snow blast around Region 8
Counties currently under a Winter Storm Warning or Watch.
Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8
Region 8 StormTeam forecast - 1/24/23
Region 8 StormTeam forecast - 1/24/23
Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8 6pm
Winter Storm Warnings issued for parts of Region 8 6pm