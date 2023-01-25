Disc Golf tournament set to bring in participants from across the globe

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People from all over the country and the world will be traveling to Jonesboro this spring to test their luck at the links.

Officials with the Jonesboro Open Disk Golf Tournament announced Tuesday, Jan. 24 the professional side of the tournament has reached capacity.

There will be participants from 37 different states as well as eighteen international participants, it will be one of the largest events in the short history and it’s something that fans like Chase Woods are ready for.

“If I get off work it’s going to be great to get out there and see some people that I haven’t seen in a long time and see some top-level play honestly,” Woods said. “There you just see so many celebrities, pros, good energy, it’s nice to be out there.”

This will be the seventh consecutive year the Disc Golf Pro Tour has made a stop in Jonesboro.

For the fans, there will be concessions and you are allowed to bring a cooler to the event as well.

The Jonesboro Open kicks off April 28-30 tickets are on sale now at JonesboroOpen.com

